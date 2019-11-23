Público
Abusos a menores Detenidos por abusar de menores a las que proponían salvar del fin del mundo

Los presuntos autores fueron detenidos por el Equipo de Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil en Madrid capital y en la localidad de Alcorcón.

Miembros de la Guardia Civil en la detención de esta mañana en Ceuta/ REUTERS

Miembros de la Guardia Civil durante un registro. Imagen de archivo. Reuters

La Guardia Civil ha detenido en la provincia de Madrid a dos jóvenes acusados de once delitos sexuales contra menores de edad con las que contactaban a través de redes sociales y embaucaban haciéndoles creer que se avecinaba el fin del mundo y, para salvarse, debían de atender sus deseos sexuales. Según ha informado hoy la Dirección General de la Guardia Civil, los arrestados son dos hombres de 26 y 25 años que se hacían llamar El Dios y La Muerte y que comenzaban a entablar relación con las víctimas intercambiando fotografías íntimas. Luego se encontraban en la provincia de Madrid con las menores, todas ellas de un pueblo de Ávila, para mantener relaciones. Además animaban a sus víctimas a que captasen a otras menores en situación de vulnerabilidad.
Hasta el momento se ha identificado a cinco víctimas y se han determinado siete delitos de abusos sexuales y otros cuatro mediante medios tecnológicos con fines sexuales.

Uno de los arrestados había finalizado recientemente el grado en Magisterio y estaba opositando para acceder al sistema educativo, ha precisado el instituto armado. Los acusados fueron detenidos en Madrid capital y en la localidad de Alcorcón, respectivamente. La operación ha sido desarrollada por el Equipo de Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil de Arenas de San Pedro (Ávila) con el apoyo del Equipo de Investigación Tecnológica de la Guardia Civil de Ávila. 

