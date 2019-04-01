La sección tercera de la Audiencia Provincial de Alicante juzgará a partir de este jueves a un hombre acusado de abusar sexualmente de forma reiterada de su hija, menor de edad, de acuerdo con la información suministrada por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunidad Valenciana (TSJCV), ha informado el diario ABC.
El fiscal afirma que el acusado, que tenía acordado un régimen de visitas con su exmujer por el que pasaba con la menor fines de semana alternos, aprovechaba estos ratos en los que se encontraba a solas con su hija para realizarle tocamientos desde que la menor tenía ocho años. Además, el Ministerio Público añade que cuando la víctima cumplió diez años, su padre le mostró una película de contenido pornográfico.
El fiscal reclamará en el juicio una pena de tres años de prisión para el procesado por un delito continuado de abuso sexual.
