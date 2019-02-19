Público
Abusos sexuales Astorga, primera diócesis con un órgano para atender a las víctimas de abusos sexuales

La Delegación Episcopal para la atención a los menores está compuesta por especialistas en Derecho Civil y Canónico, sacerdotes, psicólogos y otros asesores que componen el equipo. 

El obispo de Astorga (León), Juan Antonio Menéndez. - EFE

La Diócesis de Astorga (León) ha sido la primera dentro de la Iglesia Católica española que ha constituido un órgano para atender a las víctimas de abusos sexuales, que será presentado oficialmente este miércoles.

Con motivo de la constitución de este órgano, la Diócesis de Astorga ha envidado una carta a las víctimas en las que les informa del paso dado y que firma la delegada episcopal para la protección y acompañamiento de víctimas de abusos, María José Díez Alonso.

"El obispo de Astorga ha creado una Delegación Episcopal para la atención a los menores y el acompañamiento de víctimas de abusos. Me presento a usted como encargada de dicha Delegación compuesta por especialistas en Derecho Civil y Canónico, sacerdotes, psicólogos y otros asesores que componen el equipo", señala la carta, fechada el 15 de febrero.

Y agrega: "Es mi deseo ponerme a su disposición, ofrecerle la ayuda que pueda necesitar como consecuencia de la situación vivida por usted".

