La Sección Segunda de la Audiencia Provincial de Santa Cruz de Tenerife ha condenado a 15 años y seis meses de cárcel al ex seleccionador nacional de atletismo Miguel Ángel Millán Sagrera como autor de delitos de abusos sexuales continuados a dos jóvenes a los que entrenaba cuando eran menores de edad en Tenerife.
La sentencia, notificada este miércoles, recoge también su inhabilitación especial para ejercer su trabajo como entrenador, más la prohibición de desarrollar actividades deportivas con menores de edad y le obliga a participar en un programa formativo de orientación sexual.
Millán, en prisión preventiva desde enero de 2017, se valía, según el fallo, de su cercanía y de las ganas de progresar en el atletismo de los jóvenes, a quienes entrenaba en un club de la isla, para cometer los abusos. El primer caso se produjo entre los años 2010 y 2011, cuando la víctima contaba entre 13 y 14 años, y el segundo en 2015.
