La Ertzaintza ha arrestado al entrenador expulsado de una escuela de fútbol de Basauri (Bizkaia) que ha recibido varias denuncias por presuntos abusos sexuales, han informado fuentes de la investigación. La policía vasca ha confirmado que arrestó el pasado martes a un hombre de 60 años acusado de un delito de abuso a un menor de edad y ha pasado a disposición judicial.
Fuentes de la investigación han confirmado que se trata de este entrenador, contra el que se han interpuesto en los últimos meses cinco denuncias por parte de adultos. Los denunciantes son personas adultas que han denunciado hechos ocurridos hace unos treinta años, por lo que podrían estar prescritos.
Este caso salió a la luz después de que un hombre denunciase en un vídeo en redes sociales que pequeño fue víctima de abusos sexuales a manos del entrenador citado. Este hombre aseguraba en el vídeo que ha tardado más de 25 años en superar "la vergüenza, el dolor y el miedo" para relatar que fue víctima de abuso sexual por parte de un entrenador de un equipo de fútbol de niños en Basauri, según su testimonio.
Tras hacerse pública la grabación, la Escuela de Fútbol Baskonia de la localidad decidió prescindir del técnico, ahora arrestado.
