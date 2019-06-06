Público
Abusos sexuales Detenido un hombre reincidente por agredir sexualmente a una mujer en Calpe

El agresor está acusado de un delito de agresión sexual y otro de lesiones por abalanzarse con violencia sobre una mujer que estaba paseando y masturbarse encima de ella cuando yacía en el suelo. 

Miembro de la Guardia Civil. EFE

Un hombre de 35 años y reincidente ha sido detenido en Calpe (Alicante) acusado un delito de agresión sexual y otro de lesiones por abalanzarse con violencia sobre una mujer que estaba paseando y masturbarse encima de ella cuando yacía en el suelo.

El presunto agresor sexual fue plenamente reconocido por su víctima tras su arresto, cuenta con antecedentes penales por hechos similares y estuvo en prisión cumpliendo condena hace un año.

Los hechos, de los que ha informado la Guardia Civil en un comunicado, ocurrieron a las 10.30 horas del pasado lunes cuando la mujer, de mediana edad, caminaba por la partida La Manzanera, en Calpe, y se cruzó con un hombre que, sin mediar palabra, se abalanzó con violencia sobre ella con la intención de tocarle sus partes íntimas.

"La violencia con la que actuó hizo que la mujer se cayera al suelo, lo que le causó lesiones en las rodillas", señala la nota de prensa.

Tras recabar los primeros datos aportados por la víctima sobre la descripción de su agresor sexual y la vestimenta que llevaba, la Guardia Civil inició una investigación que, "apenas media hora más tarde de tener conocimiento de los hechos, dio como resultado la completa identificación y localización" del sospechoso, que fue capturado en su domicilio.

La autoridad judicial ha decretado su ingreso de nuevo en prisión por su reincidencia, según el instituto armado.

