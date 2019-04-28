Público
Abusos sexuales Detenido en Murcia por abusar de la hija de cinco años de su pareja

Según fuentes cercanas a la investigación, el acusado aprovechaba los momentos en los que se quedaba a solas con la niña para cometer los abusos.

Foto de archivo de la Guardia Civil.

Un hombre, cuya identidad no ha trascendido, ha sido detenido por la Guardia Civil en el municipio de Las Torres de Cotillas por abusar presuntamente de una niña de 5 años, hija de su compañera sentimental, ha confirmado este domingo el delegado del Gobierno en Murcia, Francisco Jiménez.

Según fuentes cercanas a la investigación, el acusado aprovechaba los momentos en los que se quedaba a solas con la niña para cometer los abusos.

El delegado del Gobierno, en declaraciones a los periodistas tras ejercer su derecho al voto en la ciudad de Murcia, ha informado del arresto de este hombre y de su posterior puesta a disposición de la Justicia.

"Esto es una lacra social" que "a menudo" agita a la sociedad, ha dicho el delegado antes de insistir en que este tipo de conductas son una prioridad para todas las administraciones públicas.

Asimismo, ha calificado de "lamentable" el suceso dado a conocer este domingo y del que no han trascendido detalles, si bien ha valorado que lo importante del caso, que investiga la Guardia Civil, es que el acusado fue identificado y detenido, "y ya está a disposición de la Justicia".

