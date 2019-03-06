Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron este martes al presidente de Vox en Lleida, José Antonio Ortiz Cambray, por supuestos delitos contra la libertad sexual, ha informado a Europa Press la policía catalana.
La detención se produjo este martes por la tarde en el centro de trabajo del líder de Vox, en el barrio de Cappont, según han publicado este miércoles los diarios La Mañana y Segre. En concreto, este último diario asegura que las víctimas de los presuntos abusos sexuales son menores.
La investigación policial continúa abierta y Ortiz Cambray declarará este miércoles en el juzgado de guardia de Lleida.
