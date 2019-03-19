Los Sevicios Territoriales de Educación de la provincia de Lleida han encargado un informe para saber si un niño de 10 años abusó de otro de cinco en el colegio Sant Jaume de la capital del Segrià, ha informado a Europa Press este martes la Conselleria de Educación.
Los padres de la víctima explican que descubrieron lo que había ocurrido en el mes de octubre del año pasado y que su hijo les explicó que había sufrido abusos por parte de un compañero de colegio más mayor que él, según publica este martes el diario Segre.
La familia ha contado al diario que, según explicó el menor, un compañero le empujó contra la pared, le bajó los pantalones y le practicó sexo oral y que los abusos fueron interrumpidos al verse sorprendidos por una alumna.
