Abusos sexuales en la Iglesia El cura acusado de abusos en León demanda a su supuesta víctima

Una pancarta que dice: "demonios vestidos de sacerdotes", durante la manifestación en Santiago de Chile de las víctimas de abusos sexuales por parte de la Iglesia Católica chilena. / Reuters

El sacerdote Ángel Sánchez Cao ha demandado por "injurias y calumnias" en un juzgado de Ponferrada (León) a uno de los exseminaristas que le acusaron de abusos sexuales cometidos en el Seminario Menor de La Bañeza (León) en 1980.

Entre otras medidas, la Diócesis de Astorga (León) acordó el pasado enero, al conocer la denuncia, apartar a este cura de las parroquias y del ejercicio público del ministerio y le prohibió de mantener contacto con menores y con la supuesta víctima.

Tras la denuncia por abusos, la Diócesis de Astorga envió el caso a la Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe

Según han confirmado fuentes judiciales, en su demanda el sacerdote reclama la celebración de un acto de conciliación con el querellado, que el juzgado ha fijado para el próximo 25 de junio. Tras la denuncia por abusos contra este sacerdote, la Diócesis de Astorga envió el caso a la Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe, que aún no ha resuelto.

El Obispado admitió que había recibido "noticias fundadas" sobre dos casos de abusos de este sacerdote, por lo que se ha ordenado una investigación preliminar para esclarecer los hechos. Después de examinar las nuevas circunstancias, se le impusieron algunas medidas cautelares para garantizar la libertad y el buen desarrollo de dicha investigación.

La Diócesis de Astorga subrayó que sigue adoptando medidas para atender las denuncias de abusos, a pesar de que los casos puedan estar prescritos civil y canónicamente, y prevenir abusos a menores siguiendo el protocolo establecido.

