Abusos sexuales en la Iglesia El Gobierno pedirá a la Conferencia Episcopal información sobre los casos de abusos

La ministra de Justicia explica que el objetivo de este requerimiento es contar también con datos sobre posibles investigaciones internas y saber si han sido comunicadas.

La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, ha asegurado que las actuales multas para los delitos sexuales más leves desaparecerán y pasarán a ser penas de prisión. | Alejandro García / EFE

La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, ha anunciado este jueves que va a solicitar a la Conferencia Episcopal información de casos e investigaciones abiertas sobre presuntos abusos y agresiones sexuales de miembros y representantes de la Iglesia a menores.

Entrevistada en Los Desayunos de TVE, Delgado ha recordado que esta misma semana ha pedido a la Fiscalía General del Estado que le informe de las diligencias abiertas en los tribunales por agresiones y abusos sexuales a menores cometidos en el seno de congregaciones, colegios o cualquier otro tipo de institución religiosa.

El objetivo ahora es contar también con datos sobre posibles investigaciones internas y saber si han sido comunicadas.

Tras dejar claro que "la verdad es importante", tanto para las víctimas como para prevenir los abusos, Delgado ha explicado que con esa información busca "enriquecer" el anteproyecto de Ley Orgánica de Protección Integral a la Infancia y la Adolescencia diseñado por su departamento.

Los abusos y agresiones sexuales a menores y los casos que están aflorando preocupan "muchísimo" al Gobierno y esa ley busca atajarlos con reformas importantes, como la modificación del régimen de prescripción de esos delitos para que el plazo empiece a contar a partir de que la víctima cumpla 30 años y no a los 18, como ocurre ahora.

Los niños y niñas objeto de esos abusos, ha recalcado, necesitan tener la madurez suficiente para poder denunciarlo.

