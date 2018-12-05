La Audiencia de Pontevedra ha decretado la puesta en libertad del líder de la Orden y Mandato de San Miguel Arcángel, conocida como los 'Miguelianos', Feliciano Miguel Rosendo da Silva, quien estaba a punto de cumplir el próximo día 11 el periodo máximo de cuatro años de prisión provisional. El tribunal le ha impuesto como medidas cautelares comparecencias quincenales y la prohibición de salir del territorio nacional, a la espera de dictar sentencia, informaron fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Galicia.
El juicio contra Miguel Rosendo y otras seis personas quedó visto para sentencia la pasada semana tras 30 sesiones en las que, además de los acusados, testificaron en la Audiencia de Pontevedra 118 personas, entre testigos y peritos. El fiscal pide para el líder de esta presunta secta 66 años de cárcel por un delito de asociación ilícita, 12 contra la integridad moral, cinco de coacciones y tres contra la libertad sexual: uno por agresión sexual continuada y dos por abuso sexual continuado.
El representante del ministerio público pide para Ivana Lima, Iria Quiñones, Belén Esmerodes y José Carlos Acevedo dos años de prisión por asociación ilícita, delito que también atribuye a Dolores Espiñeira y Esteban Riobó. Para estos dos últimos, que reúnen la doble condición de acusados y víctimas en esta causa, el fiscal reduce la petición de cárcel de dos años a once meses, junto con una multa de 2.160 euros.
La Orden y Mandato de San Miguel Arcángel fue reconocida por la Diócesis de Tui-Vigo en julio de 2009 como asociación pública de fieles con derecho diocesano. La Diócesis, que figura en la causa como responsable civil subsidiaria, tuvo conocimiento de unas supuestas "irregularidades" en diciembre de 2012 y para comprobar su veracidad nombró a un visitador canónico.
La Iglesia se basó en el informe de este visitador canónico para apartar cautelarmente a Miguel Rosendo por su "conducta moral", y no fue hasta que estalló el escándalo cuando retiró su apoyo a esta organización y a su derivada, llamada Serviam, que se había establecido en Madrid.
