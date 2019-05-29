Una víctima de abusos sexuales ha lamentado este miércoles que los afectados no sepan qué hacer con su dolor, como tampoco lo sabe la sociedad o la propia Iglesia, y ha opinado que es el momento de limpiar esa institución y "no hablar de la casa de los otros".

Lo ha dicho Juan Carlos González durante su intervención en la jornada sobre abusos de poder, conciencia y sexuales organizada por la Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE), la Conferencia Española de Religiosos (Confer) y Escuelas Católicas, según un comunicado emitido por estos.

"Las víctimas necesitamos la verdad" ha destacado González, que cree que poner a disposición de la justicia a los agresores es básico pero no suficiente, ya que "la necesidad de conocer la verdad se impone". Además, ha asegurado que "duele" que se les catalogue como "presuntas víctimas".

Durante la jornada, que se celebra a puerta cerrada, el secretario general de la CEE, Luis Argüello, ha llamado a caminar juntos en este asunto y, citando palabras del papa Francisco, ha expresado su deseo de "cumplir la vocación de ser luz". "Como Iglesia hemos de poner los medios necesarios para afrontar las situaciones que se han dado", ha afirmado la presidenta de Confer, Mariña Ríos.

Por su lado, el secretario general de Escuelas Católicas, José María Alvira, ha opinado que "el objetivo de la Iglesia es escuchar, tutelar, proteger y cuidar a los menores abusados allá donde se encuentren".

También desde Escuelas Católicas, Juan Carlos Pérez ha argumentado: "no queremos que el tiempo se convierta en una excusa para no afrontar algo de lo que todos nos sentimos responsables". Y desde el movimiento católico Regnum Christi se ha reconocido que durante años se ha ignorado a las víctimas de abusos, a las que no se creía.