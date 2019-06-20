El fraile marianista Manuel Briñas, impulsor de la escuela del Atlético de Madrid que admitió, en una entrevista con El País, haber abusado sexualmente de un niño, ha fallecido este miércoles a la edad de 88 años en la residencia madrileña de la orden donde se alojaba, confirmó un portavoz de la orden. "Falleció ayer por la mañana y hoy mismo ha sido el entierro", comentó la misma fuente.
La Compañía de María, institución religiosa a la que pertenecía Manuel Briñas, colaborador de la cantera del Atlético de Madrid, anunció el 6 de marzo pasado el "inicio del proceso de expulsión" de la congregación tras conocerse que varias víctimas habían acusado al religioso de abusos sexuales en el Colegio Marianista Hermanos Amorós.
La congregación precisó, no obstante, que "en atención a la avanzada edad" de Briñas, que tenía 88 años, y a sus "condiciones físicas y mentales", la institución le garantizaba "los cuidados que su estado de salud requiere".
Briñas fue acusado de presuntos abusos a menores sucedidos entre los años 1973 y 1975 en un colegio de Madrid a partir de una información publicada el 13 de febrero por el diario citado con el testimonio de una víctima y en la que el religioso admitía dichos actos.
Manuel Briñas estuvo vinculado durante muchos años a las categorías formativas de fútbol del Atlético de Madrid y se le atribuye el descubrimiento de jugadores como los delanteros Fernando Torres o Álvaro Morata.
El club rojiblanco anunció el 14 de febrero la rescisión de su vínculo con el religioso, en un comunicado en el que indicó su condena "enérgica" y su "firme repulsa", así como el inicio de una investigación interna para "descartar la existencia de cualquier suceso de este tipo durante los años que estuvo vinculado" a la cantera del conjunto rojiblanco.
