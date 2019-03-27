La Audiencia de Lleida ha condenado a tres años y un día de prisión a una mujer por ser cómplice de un delito continuado de abuso sexual sobre una niña de seis años en Bellvís (Lleida) al permitir que un hombre abusara de la menor.
Según se desprende de la sentencia, la mujer se encargaba de despertar, vestir, darle de comer, llevar e ir a buscar a la menor hasta el colegio. Una vez salían de la escuela, la acusada solía llevar a la niña hasta un parque en el que un hombre de avanzada edad la cogía, la sentaba entre sus piernas, le daba besos en la mejilla y en la boca y, en ocasiones, la cogía por las nalgas.
Los hechos fueron presenciados por diversos vecinos del pueblo y, tal como se desprendió de sus declaraciones durante el juicio, la acusada, mientras, adoptaba una figura de vigilante para que nadie viera al hombre tocar a la niña.
No obstante, la acusada negó los hechos durante el juicio, aunque sí admitió que solía llevar a la niña al parque, en el que siempre había un hombre que le hacía caricias y le daba besos en la mejilla y en la frente, “pero que esto lo hacía con todos los niños”. Asimismo, negó que en alguna ocasión recibiera dinero del hombre por permitirle tocar y besar a la niña, hecho que contradice su primera declaración policial, en la que aseguró que, en alguna ocasión, el hombre pudo darle “cuatro o cinco euros”.
Por su parte, la menor explicó que su cuidadora siempre la llevaba al parque después de la escuela y le decía que fuera con aquel hombre quien, después, le daba cinco o diez euros y le compraba chucherías. La niña, además, aseguró que no le gustaban los besos que le propinaba el hombre y que cuando éste se iba, ella volvía con su cuidadora. La Sala ha considerado la declaración de la niña “totalmente natural y creíble” y ha llevado a “corroborar” lo ya acreditado con el resto de medios probatorios.
