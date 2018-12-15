Una nueva demanda por agresión sexual y violencia de género, entre otros acusaciones, fue presentada contra el expoderoso productor de cine, Harvey Weinstein, y su compañía, con sede en Nueva York, por una aspirante a actriz, que no ha sido identificada en el documento legal.
Según la demandante, el primer incidente ocurrió durante el Festival de Cine Sundance en 2013 en la habitación del hotel donde se hospedaba el productor, quien presuntamente le aseguró que había dormido con la actriz Jennifer Lawrence.
"Dormí con Jennifer Lawrence y mira donde está. Ella acaba de ganar un Oscar", asegura la demanda que le habría dicho el productor, de acuerdo con el periódico New York Daily News.
La demanda, presentada el viernes en el condado de Los Ángeles, en California y que hoy reseña el Daily News y otros medios locales, indica que Weinstein invitó a la mujer a su habitación para discutir con ella sobre un posible papel en un filmes.
Allí, el productor la siguió cuando fue al baño. "Weinstein desabrochó sus vaqueros, los dejó caer al suelo y expuso su pene mientras le decía 'Me gusta mirarte'", de acuerdo con el documento legal.
Añade que, tras el rechazo de la mujer, el productor presuntamente se masturbó y eyaculó sobre la blusa de la actriz.
También señala que Weinstein le dijo que debían seguir siendo amigos si ella quería una carrera en la industria del cine.
La presunta víctima indica que al día siguiente el productor la invitó a un restaurante y que "pese a su temor" acudió por el potencial daño que Weinstein podría ocasionar a su carrera.
La demanda detalla otro incidente en el que el productor la habría seguido también al baño donde "le agarró fuertemente" y le empujó su mano hacia su pene.
Reclama también que en Nueva York la invitó a varias reuniones con la promesa de un potencial trabajo.
En otro incidente en esa ciudad, tras haber discutido un posible papel en "Vampire Academy", asegura que la llevó a su oficina con la excusa de entregarle un guión pero la comenzó a tocar, la tiró al suelo y presuntamente le practicó sexo oral "en contra de su voluntad" y pese a que su llanto se podía escuchar.
Ese fue el momento, indica además la demanda, en que él presuntamente le hizo el comentario sobre Jennifer Lawrence.
Weinstein ha negado los "maliciosos reclamos" hechos en esta nueva demanda a través de un portavoz y asegura estar "avergonzado" por Lawrence "con la que sólo ha tenido una profesional y respetuosa relación, quien ha sido tristemente arrastrada en este horrible intento de difamación".
