Los jóvenes acampados en plaza Universitat de Barcelona cumplen este miércoles una semana de protesta, y aseguran que siguen "sin intención" de irse hasta que se cumplan sus peticiones: amnistía para los líderes independentistas en prisión, un futuro digno para su generación, y poner fin, en sus palabras, a la represión.
Durante esta semana han celebrado una asamblea diaria para analizar la jornada y planificar la siguiente, y se han organizado en comisiones para organizar y repartir responsabilidades como la seguridad, y programar charlas y debates.
Este martes los acampados emitieron un comunicado de rechazo de un posible acto de Vox en el centro de la plaza este miércoles, y avisaron de que no se moverán "ni un milímetro", mientras que celebraron la decisión de la Junta Electoral Provincial, que desestimó la denuncia de Cs que pedía desalojar la acampada.
