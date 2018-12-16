Público
Accidente aéreo Mueren cuatro personas al estrellarse un helicóptero en Portugal

Entre los fallecidos se encuentra un médico español que trabajaba en un hospital de la ciudad de Santa Maria da Feira.

Los cuatro ocupantes de un helicóptero de emergencia sanitaria desaparecido la noche del sábado en el norte de Portugal han muerto después de que el aparato se estrellase , según han informado las autoridades lusas.

El Instituto Nacional de Emergencia Médica (INEM) agregó que la aeronave, en la que iban el piloto y el copiloto, un médico y un enfermero, fue localizado a las 01.30 hora local (01.30 GMT) en la Sierra de Pias, comarca de Valongo, a unos 15 kilómetros de Oporto. 

El helicóptero había sido dado por desaparecido hacia las 19.50 horas (19.50 GMT), tras lo cual personal de diversos organismos de socorro emprendieron su búsqueda. Según el INEM, el incidente ocurrió a una altura en la que había condiciones meteorológicas "bastante adversas", y serán las autoridades competentes las que llevarán a cabo una investigación de las causas del accidente.

El aparato regresaba de la ciudad lusa de Bragança, próxima a la frontera española con Zamora.

Entre los cuatro muertos se encuentra un médico español, identificado como Luis Vega, que llevaba cerca de diez años trabajando para el Hospital de São Sebastião de Santa Maria da Feira —una ciudad cercana a Oporto—. Las otras tres personas fallecidas son una enfermera y los dos pilotos del helicóptero.

