La sargento falleció en el Hospital General de Alacant, donde fue trasladada tras sufrir un accidente al enganchar el obús de artillería al camión tractor.

18/01/2021. Imagen de archivo del Hospital General Universitario de Alacant. - EUROPA PRESS
Imagen de archivo del Hospital General Universitario de Alacant. Joaquín Reina / Europa Press

MADRID

Actualizado:

La sargento de artillería Débora Grau Serra, de 33 años, ha fallecido este viernes después de sufrir un accidente durante un ejercicio táctico en Alacant, según ha informado el Ministerio de Defensa.

En un comunicado, el Departamento de Comunicación del Ejército de Tierra ha explicado que la sargento, encuadrada en el Regimiento de Artillería de Costa 4 (San Fernando) falleció tras sufrir un accidente "al enganchar el obús de artillería al camión tractor".

Grau fue inmediatamente trasladada al Hospital General de Alacant, donde falleció alrededor de las 20:30 horas. Su unidad se encontraba participando en el despliegue de la UDACTA I/21 que se está desarrollando en la localidad de Alacant.

