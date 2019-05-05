Público
Accidente de avión Al menos 13 muertos al incendiarse un avión en un aeropuerto de Moscú

Según informaron fuentes de los servicios médicos a la agencia oficial TASS, en el incidente resultaron heridas seis personas y hay varios pasajeros desaparecidos.

05/05/2019.- El avión Sukhoi Superjet 100 arde tras efecturar un aterrizaje de emergencia en el aeropuerto Sheremétievo de Moscú. EFE/EPA/Comité de Investigación Ruso

Al menos 13 personas murieron este domingo y otras seis resultaron heridas al incendiarse un avión de pasajeros Superjet-100 tras efectuar un aterrizaje de emergencia en el aeropuerto Sheremétievo de Moscú.

Según informaron fuentes de los servicios médicos a la agencia oficial TASS, en el incidente murieron 13 personas, seis resultaron heridas y hay varios pasajeros desaparecidos.

Entre las víctimas mortales hay dos niños, precisó el Comité de Instrucción de Rusia.

Perteneciente a la compañía rusa Aeroflot, el aparato había despegado del aeropuerto de Sheremétievo con destino a la ciudad de Múrmansk, en el noroeste de Rusia, pero minutos después sus pilotos informaron a la torre de control de problemas a bordo y decidieron regresar y efectuar un aterrizaje de emergencia.

"No lo consiguió en el primer intento y en el segundo el tren de aterrizaje impactó contra la pista, al igual que el morro del aparato, y se produjo el incendio", dijo una fuente de los servicios de emergencia a Interfax.

Según la oficina de prensa del aeropuerto, el Superjet-100, que realizaba el vuelo SU-1492, había despegado con normalidad a las 18.02 hora local (15.02 GMT) y 28 minutos después se produjo el aterrizaje que concluyó con el avión en llamas.

El presidente de Rusia, Vladímir Putin, expresó sus condolencias a los familiares de la víctimas e impartió instrucciones de prestarles todo tipo de asistencia, informó el portavoz del Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov.

De momento se desconoce el problema que obligó a los pilotos del Superjet-100, un avión de fabricación rusa, a regresar al aeropuerto de Sheremétievo, aunque una fuente citada por TASS indicó como la causa más probable el impacto de un rayo en la aeronave.

El accidente en Sheremétievo obligó a cancelar o aplazar más cien vuelos en los tres aeropuertos más importantes de Moscú.

