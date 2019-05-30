Público
Aeropuerto Alicante-Elche El accidente de una avioneta en el aeropuerto Alicante-Elche obliga a desviar veinte vuelos

El aeropuerto ya ha sido reabierto al tráfico aéreo a las 17.40 horas una vez que han culminado las labores para retirar de la pista de rodadura el pequeño avión privado accidentado durante un aterrizaje.

Un accidente de una avioneta privada cuando aterrizaba en el aeropuerto de Alicante. EFE

El accidente de una avioneta privada procedente de Amsterdam al aterrizar en el aeropuerto de Alicante, que se ha saldado sin heridos, ha obligado a desviar todo el tráfico a València, Murcia, Ibiza y Barcelona. 

Fuentes de Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea (AENA) han informado de que hasta las 16.30 horas se han desviado 20 aeronaves procedentes de distintos puntos de Europa y que se han retrasado la salida de otras tantas operaciones desde Alicante.

Durante el  aterrizaje se salió de la pista y quedó invadiendo parcialmente la misma

El suceso ha ocurrido en torno a las 14.00 horas cuando el avión privado, de pequeñas dimensiones y proveniente de Amsterdam aunque con matrícula alemana, tomaba tierra en la pista del aeropuerto de Alicante/Elche y, en circunstancias que se investigan, se salió de la pista y quedó invadiendo parcialmente la misma.

Con la ayuda de una gran grúa, los servicios de emergencias han trabajado durante para retirar la aeronave, cuyos dos ocupantes han resultado ilesos, según AENA. De las veinte llegadas previstas desde ese momento hasta la actualidad, 12 han sido derivados al aeropuerto de València, 3 a Murcia y el resto a Ibiza y Barcelona.

El aeropuerto ha sido finalmente reabierto al tráfico aéreo a las 17.40 horas, una vez que han culminado las labores para retirar de la pista de rodadura el pequeño avión privado accidentado durante un aterrizaje.

Un pasajero tenía previsto que su vuelo saliera a Palma de Mallorca a las 16.05 horas ha explicado que el interior del aeropuerto está "a reventar de personas esperando con la inquietud de no saber cuándo se va a poder volar". "Todos los vuelos están con retrasos y tal es la afluencia que muchos están sentados en el suelo, con calor", ha continuado este viajero.

