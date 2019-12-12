Público
Público

Accidente en Barcelona Muere una pasajera de un autobús de Barcelona por un frenazo del conductor 

El chófer tuvo que frenar para no atropellar a un peatón, lo que provocó la caída de varios pasajeros, entre ellos la víctima, que fue trasladada al hospital, donde murió a causa del golpe. Ocho pasajeros más resultaron heridos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un autobús de línea de Barcelona similar al del suceso en el que ha fallecido la anciana. (EP)

Un autobús de línea de Barcelona similar al del suceso en el que ha fallecido la anciana. (EP)

Una pasajera de 81 años que iba en un autobús de la línea V-21 de Barcelona falleció este jueves por un frenazo que tuvo que hacer el conductor para no atropellar a un peatón a la altura del número 181 de la calle Marina, en el distrito del Eixample.  

La maniobra se produjo a las 13.55 horas de este jueves y provocó la caída de varios pasajeros, entre ellos la víctima, que fue trasladada al hospital, donde murió a causa del golpe. Ocho pasajeros más resultaron heridos, informó el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona en un comunicado.   

Hasta el lugar se trasladaron efectivos de la Guardia Urbana y del Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (Sem), y la Unidad de Investigación y Prevención de Accidentalidad de la Policía barcelonesa se hizo cargo de la investigación del accidente.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad