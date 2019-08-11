Un joven de 18 años ha fallecido este sábado al caerle encima una máquina cuando trabajaba en una nave de un polígono industrial de Padul (Granada), según ha informado el servicio de emergencias 112.
Según las mismas fuentes, el suceso se ha producido sobre las 16.10 horas de este sábado, momento en el que una llamada ha alertado del accidente laboral registrado en una nave del polígono industrial El Puntal de Padul.
El aviso ha solicitado ayuda para un trabajador al que le había caído encima una máquina transpaleta, por lo que hasta el lugar del suceso se han trasladado agentes de la Guardia Civil y la Policía Local y personal de la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES).
Los operativos no han podido más que certificar el fallecimiento de un hombre de 18 años de edad. Tras la confirmación del accidente mortal, se ha activado el protocolo judicial y se ha informado a Inspección del Trabajo.
