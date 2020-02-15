Estás leyendo: Mueren dos trabajadores al caer un elevador en un parque eólico de Valladolid

Tras el accidente, la Delegación del Gobierno en Castilla y León ha informado de la apertura de una investigación por parte de la Inspección de Trabajo y la Guardia Civil.

Los trabajadores fallecidos en accidente laboral descendieron en enero un 18,5% respecto al mismo mes de 2018. / EFE
Valladolid

efe

Dos hombres, de 55 y 45 años y vecinos de Alcorcón (Madrid), han fallecido esta mañana al venirse abajo un elevador mientras trabajaban en las obras de un parque eólico situado en el término municipal de Valdenebro de los Valles (Valladolid), según ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno.

El accidente ha ocurrido a las 8.00 horas a la altura del kilómetro 223 de la carretera N-601 y una llamada al Centro de Emergencias ha alertado de que uno de los trabajadores se encontraba, además, atrapado entre los restos del elevador.

Con esta información, el 112 ha dado aviso del incidente a la Guardia Civil (COS) de Valladolid, a los Bomberos de la Diputación de Valladolid y a Emergencias Sanitarias –Sacyl–, que ha enviado una UVI móvil, una ambulancia de soporte vital básico y personal sanitario de Atención Primaria del centro de salud de Medina de Rioseco (Valladolid).

Una vez en el lugar de los hechos, los servicios de emergencia solo han podido confirmar que ambos operarios, de nacionalidad española, habían fallecido.

Tras el accidente, la Delegación del Gobierno en Castilla y León ha informado de la apertura de una investigación por parte de la Inspección de Trabajo y la Guardia Civil.

