Accidente laboral Dos trabajadores mueren durante su jornada tras caer a un pozo en Valladolid

El suceso se desencadenó cuando una de las personas que resultó fallecida, empleada de la empresa, de 58 años, al parecer cayó accidentalmente. El compañero fue ayudar y también murió. 

Dos hombres han sido hallados muertos este viernes en un pozo en una empresa de piensos situada en el Camino Viejo de Simancas de la capital vallisoletana, han informado a Efe fuentes del Cuerpo de Bomberos y del Servicio de Emergencias 112 de Castilla y León.

Ha sido poco antes de las 20.15 horas cuando una llamada ha alertado al 112 de que una persona se encontraba en un pozo y podía encontrase sin vida. Fueron avisados entonces el Cuerpo de Bomberos, las Policías Local y Nacional, el Centro Coordinador de Emergencias de la Agencia de Protección Civil y la Unidad Medicalizada de Emergencias del servicio de Sanidad de Castilla y León, Sacyl.

Los organismos actuantes comunicaron que finalmente habían extraído dos cuerpos del pozo, han precisado fuentes del 112. El suceso se desencadenó cuando una de las personas que resultó fallecida, empleada de la empresa, de 58 años, al parecer cayó accidentalmente al pozo, han explicado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.

Otro trabajador, de 48 años, se supone que vio lo sucedido e intentó ayudar y rescatar al afectado, pero, posiblemente por las emanaciones de gases, cayó también al mismo lugar. Los cuerpos sin vida de las dos víctimas mortales han sido conducidos al Instituto Anatómico Forense de Valladolid.

