Accidente en el monte Ernio Hallado el cadáver del segundo ocupante de la avioneta siniestrada en Gipuzkoa

En un primer momento el dispositivo de rescate desplegado encontró únicamente los restos de uno de los cuerpos. Este jueves han certificado el hallazgo de la otra víctima, que se encontraba en el lugar del impacto.

El equipo de rescate busca a los ocupantes de la avioneta siniestrada. (JUAN HERRERO | EFE)

Los equipos de rescate han hallado hoy el cuerpo del segundo ocupante de la avioneta que se estrelló ayer en el monte Ernio, en el término municipal de Errezil (Gipuzkoa), ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad. Pasadas las 10.00 horas, los equipos de rescate, junto con los forenses desplazados al lugar, han certificado el hallazgo de la víctima, que se encontraba en el lugar del impacto de la avioneta.

La aeronave, de modelo Piper, salió ayer por la mañana desde el aeropuerto portugués de Cascais con destino a Hondarribia (Gipuzkoa), pero impactó contra una ladera rocosa próxima a la cima del monte Ernio, en Errezil, una localidad situada a algo más de 40 kilómetros de San Sebastián.

En la avioneta viajaban dos personas, sobre cuya identidad no se ha aportado dato alguno, pero el dispositivo de rescate desplegado ayer encontró únicamente los restos de uno de los cuerpos.

