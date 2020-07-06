madridActualizado:
Dos trabajadores que llevaban a cabo tareas de mantenimiento de líneas eléctricas han muerto al estrellarse esta mañana el helicóptero en el que viajaban en el término municipal de La Vansa i Fórnols, en la comarca leridana del Alt Urgell.
Según ha informado Protección Civil de la Generalitat, el accidente ha ocurrido hacia las 12.00 h, cuando un testigo ha llamado al teléfono de emergencias 112 para alertar de que acababa de ver caer un helicóptero, que posteriormente se había incendiado, cerca del paraje de Sant Marc de La Vansa.
En el accidente han muerto los dos ocupantes del helicóptero, unos operarios que trabajaban en tareas de mantenimiento de líneas eléctricas.
El siniestro, que ha obligado a activar la fase de alerta del plan de emergencias Aerocat, ha movilizado un helicóptero medicalizado, una unidad terrestre del Sistema de Emergencias Medicas (SEM) y tres medios aéreos de los Bomberos de la Generalitat, uno de ellos del Grupo de Actuaciones Especiales (GRAE).
Los efectivos del GRAE, los primeros que han podido llegar al lugar del siniestro, han sofocado el fuego del helicóptero con extintores para evitar que las llamas se propagaran por la masa forestal cercana.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra, que han desplazado siete unidades -entre ellas la especializada en intervenciones de montaña- han abierto una investigación para aclarar las causas del accidente.
