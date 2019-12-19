Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido al conductor del vehículo que este martes impactó con otro coche en la C-32 en Cubelles, Barcelona, causando la muerte de un bebé y heridas a otras tres personas, ya que circulaba bajo los efectos de sustancias estupefacientes.
El accidente en el que se vieron implicados estos dos vehículos se produjo alrededor de las 18.47 horas en el punto kilométrico 15 de la C-32, en el término municipal de Cubelles, en dirección a Barcelona.
Según informa este miércoles el Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT), la víctima mortal es un bebé, y los tres heridos son el conductor del vehículo en el que viajaba la víctima, que está en estado crítico, y otras dos pasajeras del mismo coche, que resultaron heridas menos graves.
El conductor detenido, según informa el Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM), sufrió heridas leves de las que fue atendido en el hospital Sant Camil y quedó detenido, acusado de un delito de homicidio por imprudencia grave, tres delitos de lesiones y otro contra la seguridad del tráfico por conducir bajo los efectos de sustancias estupefacientes.
Con la víctima mortal de este martes, ya son 170 personas las que han fallecido en las carreteras catalanas este año.
