Un accidente de un convoy de un tranvía ocurrido hacia las 8.45 horas en la estación de Sant Adrià (Barcelona) ha provocado cuatro heridos, entre ellos la conductora, según han informado los Bomberos de la Generalitat.
La conductora del convoy ha quedado atrapada al chocar violentamente el vehículo contra el tope existente al final de la línea T4, lo que ha provocado el descarrilamiento de la unidad.
Los Bomberos de la Generalitat ya han podido liberar a la trabajadora, que ha sido trasladada en ambulancia hasta un centro hospitalario, según las mismas fuentes. También han quedado heridas otras tres personas que, según el primer diagnóstico, padecen lesiones de carácter leve, aunque dos de ellas también han sido derivadas hacia centros sanitarios.
Al lugar del accidente, en el que solo se ha visto implicado este vehículo, han acudido cinco dotaciones de los Bomberos, junto a otros equipos de emergencia, sanitarios y la Policía Local.
Los responsables del TRAM Barcelona investigan las causas del accidente y los motivos por los que el tranvía no ha frenado cuando ha llegado al final de la línea T4, que se encuentra junto a la estación de trenes de Cercanías de Sant Adrià de Besòs.
A consecuencia del accidente no hay servicio entre las estaciones de Sant Adrià y Maresme de la línea T4 y tampoco hay servicio en la línea T6.
