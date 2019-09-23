Público
Accidentes de tráfico El uso del móvil provoca un total de 390 muertes al año en las carreteras españolas

Según estima un estudio realizado por la Fundación Línea Directa, la mitad de los conductores confiesa que usan el teléfono al volante y un 37% afirma que chatea. 

Una mujer usa el móvil al volante

Un conductor usa el móvil al volante. EUROPA  PRESS

Pese a las campañas que alertan de los peligros del móvil al volante, la mitad de los conductores, unos 13 millones, confiesa que lo usa, el 37% que chatea y hasta 600.000 dicen que son incapaces de dejar de mirarlo. Las distracciones con un teléfono provocan al año 390 muertes, el 20% del total.

Así lo estima, por primera vez, un estudio, "Smartphones: el impacto de la adicción al móvil en los accidentes de tráfico", realizado por la Fundación Línea Directa en colaboración con el Instituto Universitario de Investigación de Tránsito y Seguridad Vial de la Universidad de Valencia (INTRAS), que se ha presentado este lunes en Madrid.

Estas cifras convierten el uso del teléfono móvil como una de las principales causas de mortalidad en carretera, a la altura del exceso de velocidad (29%) o del consumo de alcohol (26%), según cifras de la DGT. De hecho, según Tráfico, las distracciones se han convertido ya en uno de los principales factores de siniestralidad en España (33%), aunque no hay todavía datos oficiales sobre el uso del móvil al volante. Ahora, este estudio cifra en un 20% este comportamiento.

Las distracciones con un teléfono provocan al año 390 muertes, el 20% del total

"Son estimaciones, pueden ser un poco más o un poco menos, esta es nuestra estimación", ha asegurado Francisco Valencia, Director General de la Fundación Línea Directa, que considera que se sanciona "mucho" en España por utilizar o hablar por el móvil al volante, unas 170.000 al año, unas cifras que según indica, han crecido un 13,2% desde 2016. "Se han quitado 2,8 millones de puntos en los últimos 5 años", alerta.

Igualmente, el informe aporta otro dato "preocupante" según la entidad. Basándose en más de 1.700 entrevistas online realizadas por la entidad, un 9% asegura haber interactuado en redes sociales al volante; y un 7% admite haberse hecho "selfies" conduciendo.

