Según la resolución que publica este lunes el Boletín Oficial del Estado, el Ejecutivo tendrá que responder en ese plazo al recurso presentado por las ONG.

Vista de la boina de contaminación sobre la ciudad de Madrid. AFP
La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Tribunal Supremo ha concedido un plazo de nueve días a partir de este martes para que el Gobierno recurra o responda a la demanda presentada por Ecologistas en Acción, Greenpeace y Oxfam Intermón por su falta de acción contra el cambio climático. 

Según la resolución que publica este lunes el Boletín Oficial del Estado, el Ejecutivo tendrá que responder en ese plazo al recurso presentado por las ONG por su inactividad a la hora de cumplir con su obligación de aprobar un Plan Nacional de Energía y Clima, así como una Estrategia a Largo Plazo.

Estas iniciativas deben establecer unos objetivos de reducción de Gases de Efecto Invernadero acordes con los compromisos asumidos con la ratificación del Acuerdo de París y las recomendaciones científicas del Panel Intergubernamental de Cambio Climático (IPCC) para no superar 1,5ºC de incremento de temperatura global, en ningún caso inferiores al 55% en 2030 respecto a 1990 y el cero neto de las emisiones en 2040, garantizando a este respecto los Derechos Humanos y el Derecho a un Medio Ambiente adecuado a las generaciones presentes y futuras.

El recurso fue admitido a trámite por el alto Tribunal el pasado 30 de septiembre y ahora el Gobierno tiene nueve días que computan desde este 6 de octubre, tras su publicación este lunes en el BOE.

