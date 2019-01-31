Lucía es la joven de 18 años de Orihuela, Alicante, que ha difundido en redes sociales el vídeo en el que se aprecia a un hombre que la estaba persiguiendo mientras se masturbaba. Se trata de un español, casado, de 34 años, que trabaja en la construcción. En 2011 fue detenido por la policía local por exhibicionismo ante menores. En este caso, lo han acusado de exhibicionismo y acoso a la joven como informa Telecinco.
Los sucesos ocurrieron a las 15.00 horas cuando Lucía salía del instituto. Gracias a que grabó la situación mediante su teléfono móvil y después lo publicó en sus redes sociales, un compañero de obra del acosador lo ha identificado.
Este miércoles el novio de Lucía junto con varios amigos pidieron explicaciones al individuo quien sin contestarles huyó con su coche atropellando a uno de los jóvenes, el cual ya ha presentado la denuncia. Además el jefe de la obra en la que trabajaba el acosador lo ha expulsado.
