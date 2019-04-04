La Policía Nacional detuvo este miércoles a un adolescente de 16 años acusado de acoso escolar hacia otro alumno, un joven de la misma edad y compañero del instituto que se quitó la vida el lunes, pero cuyas motivaciones suicidas no están claras, han informado fuentes de la investigación.
El arrestado se encuentra en dependencias del Grupo de Menores de la Policía Nacional, en colaboración con la Fiscalía de Menores. Las mismas fuentes aseguran que en un principio la causa determinante del suicido no tienen que ver con el acoso escolar. El menor fallecido tenía numerosos problemas y antecedentes autolesivos. De hecho, se intentó suicidar en 2016.
El menor fallecido tenía numerosos problemas y antecedentes autolesivos, se intentó suicidar en 2016
Otras fuentes consultadas han precisado que el joven residía en Madrid desde hacía unos meses y que pudo quitarse la vida por un desengaño amoroso.
Desde la Consejería de Educación han explicado que tras tener conocimiento del fallecimiento se abrió por parte del departamento de Inspección educativa una información reservada. Los datos preliminares de esta investigación recogen que desde el centro no tenía abierto ningún protocolo sobre posible caso de acoso escolar y que, de la información recabada, no hay indicios de buylling.
El menor llevaba al menos tres días sin acudir a clase y desde el centro se pusieron en contacto con su familia para dar a conocer esta circunstancia, por lo que se mantuvo una reunión con la madre al respecto. Ambas comentaron que era un alumno "con buenas notas, sociable y que no tiene problemas en el centro con nadie", de acuerdo a las mismas fuentes.
Además, inciden en que el centro educativo pasó el último test Sociescuela, relativo al acoso escolar, con resultado negativo, que despliega la Consejería de Educación y ello supone que no hay indicios de acoso escolar y buena convivencia en el centro.
