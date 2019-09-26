Una estudiante de 14 años fue agredida el pasado lunes al mediodía por varias compañeras de su instituto antiguo instituto a la salida del centro educativo Francisco de Quevedo, situado en el madrileño distrito de San Blas y acabó con la nariz rota y varias contusiones en un ataque grabado y difundido en una red social.
Según informa el diario El Mundo la agresión fue grabada por varios alumnos que hicieron un círculo en torno a la víctima para impedir que nadie pudiese entrar a protegerla y evitar que alguien saliera en su defensa. Dos semanas antes, otro grupo de quince personas ya intentó atacar a la chica pero no lo lograron al salir los padres de la menor en su defensa.
Los agentes investigan la agresión como un caso de acoso escolar, al haberse producido en las puertas del centro.
Los padres de la menor denunciaron los hechos en la Comisaría de San Blas después de que la menor recibiera el alta médica en el hospital Ramón y Cajal de Madrid.
Finalmente, fuentes policiales han confirmado a Efe que la Policía se ha hecho cargo de la investigación.
La Comunidad de Madrid investiga la agresión
La Consejería madrileña de Educación va a abrir un expediente para investigar la agresión que sufrió dicha estudiante, a manos de varias compañeras de su anterior instituto, que se desplazaron hasta el lugar.
La presidenta de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, tras asistir a un desayuno informativo, ha dicho estar "firmemente comprometida contra el acoso escolar, contra el acoso en todas sus formas y contra la violencia", y ha explicado que "a través de muchas campañas" y de sus diversas direcciones generales la Consejería va a hacer todo lo que esté en su mano "para que estos casos no se produzcan, para evitarlos y para perseguirlos".
