Acoso Iglesias y Montero interrumpen su descanso en Asturias "por seguridad" ante las amenazas recibidas

A través de las redes sociales se hizo pública la ubicación del lugar en el que se encontraban y se alentaba a pasarse a "saludar". Después de varias acciones de acoso, la familia ha decidido regresar a su casa de Galapagar, donde también han sido objeto de protestas en los últimos meses.

Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias en una sesión de control en el Congreso.- EFE / ARCHIVO
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, y la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, han interrumpido su estancia en el municipio asturiano de Felgueras, en el Valle del Lena, donde planeaban pasar unos días de vacaciones, por "la seguridad de sus hijos" ante las amenazas y protestas por su presencia.

Fuentes de su entorno han informado de que la familia ha tomado la decisión de regresar a Madrid después de que apareciesen mensajes en las redes sociales con la ubicación del lugar en el que se encontraba Iglesias, animando a pasarse a "saludarlo".

Además, según denuncia el entorno del vicepresidente, también ha aparecido una pintada en la que se lee "coletas, rata". La familia pasaba sus vacaciones en Felgueras, en el asturiano Valle de Lena, en una casa de la familia del secretario general del PCE, Enrique Santiago, donde planeaban quedarse unos días más.

Sin embargo, al hacerse pública su ubicación y desencadenarse las protestas, han decidido regresar a su casa de Galapagar (Madrid), donde también han sido objeto de protestas en los últimos meses.

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, ha lamentado el "acoso de la extrema derecha" a Iglesias, Montero y sus tres hijos y ha señalado que es "inadmisible en una democracia". "Dice mucho y nada bueno de la derecha extrema española y su política del odio. Mi solidaridad plena con la familia", ha expresado el ministro a través de Twitter.

