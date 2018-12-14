Público
Acoso sexual Archivada la denuncia de cuatro temporeras contra un empresario por supuesto acoso sexual

Según han confirmado desde el TSJA, el auto de sobreseimiento se produce al entender que "no hay indicios delictivos". Así, la causa se incoó en junio y el propietario agrícola compareció como investigado por un presunto delito de acoso sexual.

Imagen de archivo /EUROPA PRESS

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 3 de La Palma del Condado (Huelva) ha dictado un auto, fechado el día 10 de diciembre, en el que archiva la denuncia presentada por cuatro temporeras marroquíes contra un empresario agrícola por un presunto delito de acoso sexual.

Según han confirmado desde el TSJA, el auto de sobreseimiento, el cual es recurrible, se produce al entender que "no hay indicios delictivos". Así, la causa se incoó en junio pasado y el empresario compareció como investigado el 14 de junio por un presunto delito de acoso sexual.

Además, tal y como adelanta el Grupo Joly, el juzgado señala que los hechos denunciados no han quedado acreditados a lo largo de la investigación practicada, en la que se tomó declaración al empresario y "como prueba anticipada o preconstituida" a las cuatro súbditas marroquíes ante el riesgo de que concluyera su contrato de trabajo y regresaran a su país. Todo ello con la idea de "salvaguardar sus derechos y adoptar las medidas oportunas con todas las garantías, explicaba el juez en el auto que acordaba la apertura de las diligencias previas.

