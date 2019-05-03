Público
Acoso sexual Archivan la denuncia contra el profesor acusado en Granada de acoso sexual al no presentarla la alumna

La notificación de archivo de la denuncia presentada por la UGR no cierra la posible denuncia de la afectada ante la Superior de Andalucía, en otras instancias judiciales o policiales

Concentración contra el acoso sexual en la Universidad de Granada. EUROPA PRESS/Álex Cámara

La Fiscalía Provincial ha archivado la denuncia presentada por la Universidad de Granada (UGR) por supuesto acoso sexual de un profesor hacia una alumna al no haber sido interpuesta por ésta última.

Según ha informado la Fiscalía Superior de Andalucía en una nota de prensa, ante la denuncia registrada el pasado 5 de abril, la Fiscalía ha comprobado la mayoría de edad de la perjudicada y "no ha realizado más diligencias ya que es necesario la presentación de la denuncia de la afectada para continuar con las investigaciones".

La notificación de archivo de la denuncia presentada por la UGR no cierra la posible denuncia de la afectada ante la Fiscalía, en otras instancias judiciales o policiales, han detallado desde el Ministerio Público.

Tras el pertinente informe de la Unidad de Igualdad y Conciliación, en coordinación con la Inspección de Servicios, la UGR llevó ante la Fiscalía los supuestos casos de acoso sexual por parte de un profesor de la institución académica denunciados por varias alumnas que recibieron, el pasado 4 de abril, el apoyo de alrededor de un millar de estudiantes y docentes en una concentración en la Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación granadina.

La alumna que destapó el caso denunció en los medios de comunicación que el profesor le pidió su teléfono el siete de marzo, tras unos días enferma, y que, en una tutoría, le preguntó que si se "masturbaba" y si "disfrutaba con el sexo".

Según su testimonio, le habría pedido que se "sentara a su lado" en lugar de "delante suya" y le habría dicho que su foto de perfil en la aplicación telefónica Whatsapp era "muy provocativa".

