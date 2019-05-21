La Sección Tercera de la Audiencia Provincial de Huelva ha ordenado reabrir la causa judicial iniciada el verano pasado tras la denuncia presentada por cuatro temporeras marroquíes contra un empresario agrícola de Almonte (Huelva) por un presunto delito de acoso sexual y que fue sobreseída en diciembre.
En un auto con fecha de 13 de mayo, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, la Audiencia estima el recurso presentado por la representación legal de estas mujeres contra el archivo del procedimiento acordado por el Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción 3 de La Palma de Condado (Huelva).
La Audiencia ordena al instructor que se tome declaración a las afectadas y que se practique "cualquier otra diligencia que de las mismas se derive o se repute necesaria".
El juzgado instructor archivó la causa incoada en junio del año pasado en el mes de diciembre ya que entendía que "no había indicios delictivos".
El empresario compareció como investigado el 14 de junio por un presunto delito de acoso sexual, si bien las afectadas declararon en únicamente en sede policial y no fueron escuchadas por el juez, algo que ahora será posible tras la decisión de la Audiencia.
Ese auto de sobreseimiento respondía a la petición del abogado Francisco Baena Bocanegra, que representa al empresario investigado y alegó precisamente que la denuncia de las trabajadoras marroquíes no había quedado acreditada y se trataba de una "maniobra" para evitar su expulsión de España una vez finalizados los contratos de trabajo.
