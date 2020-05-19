Estás leyendo: La Universidad Rey Juan Carlos investiga a un profesor por presunto acoso a varias alumnas

En redes sociales y perfiles estudiantiles de la universidad se han hecho eco del caso y se han difundido capturas del contenido de mensajes por Whatsapp y correos sobre comentarios vertidos hacia una estudiante.

Imagen de archivo de vario estudiantes en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid./ Eduardo Parra (Europa Press)
La Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) ha abierto un expediente de información reservada a un profesor por presunto acoso a alumnas, que está a la espera de resolverse una vez pase el estado de alarma y se reciban las últimas alegaciones pendientes del docente investigado, según han explicado a Europa Press fuentes universitarias.

El profesor denunciado es un docente vinculado a la Facultad de Ciencias de la Comunicación y el proceso investigador se inició en octubre de 2019 cuando el decano de esta centro recibió una denuncia por parte de representantes estudiantiles sobre presunto acoso a varias alumnas.

En redes sociales y perfiles estudiantiles de la universidad se han hecho eco del caso y se han difundido capturas del contenido de mensajes por whatsapp y correos sobre comentarios vertidos hacia una alumna.

"Podría decir que me gustas mucho de todas las formas posibles, incluidas las que tienen que ver con el erotismo, las cosas sexuales (...) Estoy harto de fracasar con amores imposibles", recoge uno de los mensajes investigados, que ha adelantado el diario El País.

Por su parte, el departamento de la Facultad al que pertenece el docente mantuvo una reunión en mayo para analizar lo ocurrido, donde se decidió que no se le iba a renovar su vinculación con la institución. El propio rector, Javier Ramos, explicó el 14 de este mes pormenores del expediente de información reservada en una reunión con directores de departamento.

Concretamente, el 31 de octubre se abrió la investigación y se nombró a un instructor para elaborar el expediente. El proceso estaba muy avanzado a finales de febrero pero antes de la declaración del estado de alarma restaban 24 horas para que presentara las últimas alegaciones.

Ante esta situación excepcional generada por la crisis del coronavirus, el plazo de 24 horas del que dispone este profesor, que está de baja, para formalizar sus alegaciones se reactivará cuando se levante el estado de alarma.

