Activan el plan de emergencia química por un incendio en una planta de reciclaje de disolventes en Barcelona

La Generalitat ha recomendado no acercarse a la zona, y en caso de notar molestias o olores por el humo, pide a la población que cierre puertas y ventanas.

11/12/2019 - Incendio en una planta de reciclaje de disolventes en Montornès del Vallès (Barcelona). / BOMBERS DE LA GENERALITAT

Hasta 25 dotaciones de Bombers de la Generalitat trabajan la mañana de este miércoles en un incendio que afecta la totalidad de un recinto de una empresa de  reciclaje de disolventes y residuos industriales en Montornès del Vallès (Barcelona).

Las autoridades han activado la alerta por riesgo químico. La Generalitat ha recomendado no acercarse a la zona, y en caso de notar molestias o olores por el humo, pide a la población que cierre puertas y ventanas.

Protecció Civil de la Generalitat ha recibido a primera hora de este miércoles 157 llamadas que avisaban del fuego en el Polígono Industrial Can Buscarons de Baix, que es visible desde municipios alejados de la zona.

Por las características de la empresa, Protecció Civil ha activado el Plan de Emergencia Exterior del Sector Químico de Catalunya (Plaseqcat) y los Bombers evacuan a las otras naves del polígono e intentan que no se quemen.

