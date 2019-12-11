Activan el plan de emergencia química por un incendio en una planta de reciclaje de disolventes en Barcelona

Hasta 25 dotaciones de Bombers de la Generalitat trabajan la mañana de este miércoles en un incendio que afecta la totalidad de un recinto de una empresa de reciclaje de disolventes y residuos industriales en Montornès del Vallès (Barcelona).
Las autoridades han activado la alerta por riesgo químico. La Generalitat ha recomendado no acercarse a la zona, y en caso de notar molestias o olores por el humo, pide a la población que cierre puertas y ventanas.
Protecció Civil de la Generalitat ha recibido a primera hora de este miércoles 157 llamadas que avisaban del fuego en el Polígono Industrial Can Buscarons de Baix, que es visible desde municipios alejados de la zona.
Imatges #bomberscat de l'incendi que afecta una empresa de reciclatge de dissolvents i residus industrials al polígon industrial Can Buscarons de Baix (Montornès del Vallès). Hores d'ara hi estem treballant amb 28 dotacions pic.twitter.com/eZmlnEHTiQ— Bombers (@bomberscat) December 11, 2019
Por las características de la empresa, Protecció Civil ha activado el Plan de Emergencia Exterior del Sector Químico de Catalunya (Plaseqcat) y los Bombers evacuan a las otras naves del polígono e intentan que no se quemen.
