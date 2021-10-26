Estás leyendo: La actividad del volcán de La Palma no cesa y se registra una fuente de lava de 600 metros de altura

La actividad del volcán de La Palma no cesa y se registra una fuente de lava de 600 metros de altura

El cono interno del volcán ha colapsado sobre sí mismo y se registra un terremoto de magnitud 4,8 localizado en el municipio de Mazo a 34 kilómetros de profundidad.

Imagen del volcán de Cumbre Vieja a primera hora de la tarde de este martes 26 de octubre de 2021.
Imagen del volcán de Cumbre Vieja a primera hora de la tarde de este martes 26 de octubre de 2021. Miguel Calero / EFE

La actividad del volcán de La Palma no cesa ya que en las últimas horas se ha registrado un elevación del terreno de diez centímetros, una fuente de lava de 600 metros de altura así como un aumento de la sismicidad. 

En concreto, el Instituto Geográfico Nacional ha notificado un terremoto de magnitud 4,8 localizado en el municipio de Mazo a 34 kilómetros de profundidad. Ha sido sentido también en La Gomera, El Hierro y Tenerife. Se trata del segundo de mayor magnitud desde el inicio de la erupción ya que el pasado domingo se registró uno de 4,9.

En la tarde de este martes, el cono interno del volcán ha colapsado sobre sí mismo, según ha informado en redes sociales el Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (Involcan), que muestran a través de un vídeo "el actual e imponente penacho volcánico". Involcan también ha mostrado cómo la fuente de lava alcanza los 600 metros de altura.

En cuanto a la elevación del terreno en las últimas 24 horas, desde el Instituto Geográfico Nacional destacan que podría indicar un aumento del canal de lava o la apertura o cierre de algún punto de emisión.

La lava ha arrasado con 908,2 hectáreas y ha sepultado 2.162 las edificaciones, según los datos del sistema europeo Copernicus. La lava avanza sobre la colada primigenia sin causar más daños. 

Las pérdidas derivadas por la erupción volcánica en el sector platanero rondan los 100 millones de euros. Así lo ha asegurado este martes la consejera de Agricultura, Ganadería y Pesca del Gobierno de Canarias, Alicia Vanoostende.

