El activista Jorge del Cura, Premio Nacional de Derechos Humanos 2019

Han destacado su labor por la "la erradicación de la tortura existente en el Estado español en las últimas décadas". También han premiado la labor del periodista español Pascual Serrano Jiménez.

Jorge del Cura / apdhe

El activista por la erradicación de la tortura, Jorge del Cura Antón, recibirá este jueves el Premio Nacional de Derechos Humanos, que en su categoría internacional ha recaído en la ruandesa Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza y la cofundadora de las Madres de la Plaza de Mayo Nora Morales de Cortiñas.

En un comunicado, la Asociación Pro Derechos Humanos de España (Apdhe) detalla que estos galardones, que serán entregados por el presidente de la organización, Carlos Castresana Fernández y por el director del Instituto Cervantes, Luis García Montero, han premiado también la labor del periodista español Pascual Serrano Jiménez.

La Organización ha destacado la labor de Jorge del Cura a favor de "la erradicación de la tortura existente en el Estado español en las últimas décadas".

Del Cura creó y presidió la Asociación contra la Tortura (ACT), que se personó como acusación popular en distintos procedimientos judiciales como los casos sobre los GAL, el Nani o Lasa y Zabala y desde hace dos décadas desarrolla su actividad en la Coordinadora para la Prevención y Denuncia de la Tortura (CPDT), según indica la Asociación.

Por su parte, la ruandesa Victoire Ingabire lidera el partido de la oposición a la dictadura de su país, las Fuerzas Democráticas Unificadas (FDU-Inkingi) desde 2006 y ha creado diversas organizaciones de promoción de los derechos humanos y de la mujer.

La argentina Nora Morales de Cortiñas es integrante de las Madres de la Plaza de Mayo desde 1977, año en que desapareció su hijo Carlos Gustavo, que pertenecía al movimiento peronista, bajo la dictadura de Videla.

La APDHE ha reconocido también en sus premios 2019 al periodista valenciano Pascual Serrano Jiménez que ha desarrollado su trabajo en México, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, Argentina, Bolivia, Brasil, Iraq, Jordania, Gaza, Egipto y Líbano.

En la actualidad dirige la colección de libros A Fondo, sobre temas de actualidad, en la editorial Akal y es miembro del Consejo de redacción de la revista satírica El Jueves. EFE

