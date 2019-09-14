Activo un fuego intencionado en el término leonés de Robledo y controlados cuatro en Burgos, León y Zamora

Medios terrestres y aéreos trabajan para extinguir los incendios registrados en Mansilla de Burgos (Burgos); Los Bayos y Villabandín, ambos en León, y el de Grisuela, en la provincia de Zamora, que actualmente están controlados, así como en el fuego registrado en Robledo de las Traviesas (León), el único foco que permanece activo en Castilla y León, según el último parte de la Consejería de Fomento y Medio Ambiente recogido por Europa Press.
En este último incendio, registrado este domingo a las 8.01 horas, trabajan dos helicópteros de las bases de Cueto y Camposagrado, una brigada helitransportada, un agente mediambiental, un buldózer y una cuadrilla de tierra.
También en la provincia de León permanecen controladas las llamas en las localidades de Los Bayos y Villabandin, ambos provocados de manera intencionada. En concreto, en el primero de los focos intervienen cuatro agentes medioambientales un helicóptero de la base de Camposagrado con su respectiva brigada helitransportada, un buldózer y tres cuadrillas de tierra.
Asimismo, trabajan sobre el terreno en Villabandín tres agentes medioambientales, un helicóptero de la base de Rabanal con su respectiva brigada helitransportada, una autobomba y tres cuadrillas de tierra.
Por último, permanece controlado el fuego declarado este viernes en Grisuela (Zamora), que al parecer ha sido intencionado y ha calcinado más de 110 hectáreas. Tras rebajarse a nivel 0 del Plan de Protección Civil ante emergencias por incendios forestales (Infocal) –alcanzó nivel 1 y obligó a cortar al tráfico la carretera local ZA-P-2435– se dio por controlado a las 13.30 horas de este sábado.
Cuatro de los cinco fuegos regsitrados en la Comunidad han sido provocados de manera intencionada, a falta de determinar la causa de las llamas en el municipio burgalés de Mansilla de Burgos, registrado este sábado a las 18.21 horas, donde trabajan dos helicópteros con sus respectivas brigadas helitransportadas, un agente medioambiental, dos autobombas, una cuadrilla de tierra y una dotación de bomberos.
