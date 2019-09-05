Público
Acuerdo para revisiones gratuitas para niños con problemas neurológicos 

los profesionales de la Fundación Rementería se han comprometido a pasar dos consultas gratuitas al año a los niños de la Fundación Querer, especializada en la educación e investigación de niños con enfermedades raras neurológicas.

Imagen de archivo de una niña. FUNDACIÓN QUERER

Los problemas neurológicos tienen un impacto en la capacidad visual, de ahí la importancia de que niños y jóvenes que padezcan alguna enfermedad de este tipo se sometan a revisiones visuales exhaustivas, según han advertido este jueves un grupo de oftalmólogos pediátricos.

Por ello los profesionales de la Fundación Rementería se han comprometido a pasar dos consultas gratuitas al año a los niños de la Fundación Querer, especializada en la educación e investigación de niños con enfermedades raras neurológicas, gracias al convenio de colaboración que firmado hoy por ambas entidades.

"Cualquier problema neurólogico va a tener casi siempre una repercusión visual. Con niños con problemas neurológicos es muy importante realizar revisiones visuales exhaustivas y detectar cualquier problema que pueda afectar a su desarrollo cognitivo", ha resaltado Francisco Javier Hurtado Ceña, director de la unidad de Oftalmología Pediátrica en la clínica oftalmológica.

La Fundación Querer trabaja con investigaciones sobre las conexiones neuronales, la visión y la capacidad de concentración en niños con afectaciones neurológicas, tanto raras como bien definidas.

En esta labor cuenta con la colaboración del doctor Tomas Ortiz Alonso, catedrático de Medicina y Psiquiatra de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, que dirige un estudio para desarrollar programas informáticos que permitan "adiestrar la mirada y el enfoque de estos niños para mejorar sus capacidades, su proceso de aprendizaje y, por ende, el rendimiento escolar".

