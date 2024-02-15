Newsletters

Público
El acusado del triple homicidio de Morata de Tajuña mata a su compañero de celda

Urgente

Madrid

El hombre de nacionalidad paquistaní de 42 años detenido el pasado 22 de enero y encarcelado por la muerte de los tres hermanos de Morata de Tajuña (Madrid) ha matado presuntamente esta noche a su compañero de celda en la prisión madrileña de Estremera, han informado a EFE fuentes de la investigación.

(Habrá ampliación)

