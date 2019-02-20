Como decía la feminista bell hooks (así, con minúsculas), “las feministas no nacen, se hacen”. Y para hacerse es imprescindible conocer y comprender las aportaciones que han hecho al feminismo distintas mujeres a lo largo de la historia.
De dónde venimos y dónde estamos, es una condición necesaria para entender hacia dónde vamos. Con esta filosofía, la investigadora especializada en estudios de género y licenciada en ciencias políticas, Beatriz Ranea, presenta la próxima semana su nuevo libro: Feminismos. Antología de textos feministas para uso de las generaciones más jóvenes, y de las que no lo son tanto.
En este “proyecto colectivo”, como lo propia autora lo denomina, Ranea recopila las reflexiones vertidas por diversas mujeres a lo largo de la historia sobre diversos temas debatidos por el feminismo, con dos objetivos. Por un lado, contribuir al devenir feminista de todas aquellas personas que abran sus página; y el por otro, reconocer y agradecer a todas las feministas que lucharon antes que nosotras.
En Publico reproducimos como adelanto editorial parte de la obra, que abarca las aportaciones de mujeres tan diversas cono Juana Inés de la Cruz en el siglo XVII hasta jóvenes autoras de nuestros tiempos.
Pulse AQUÍ para leer la introducción del libro
