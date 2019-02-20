Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Adelanto editorial De dónde viene, dónde está y hacia dónde va el feminismo

Beatriz Ranea publica su nuevo libro, 'Feminismos', una antología de textos de mujeres diversas desde el siglo XVII hasta nuestros tiempos  

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una feminista participa en una manifestación. EFE

Una feminista participa en una manifestación. EFE

Como decía la feminista bell hooks (así, con minúsculas), “las feministas no nacen, se hacen”. Y para hacerse es imprescindible conocer y comprender las aportaciones que han hecho al feminismo distintas mujeres a lo largo de la historia.

De dónde venimos y dónde estamos, es una condición necesaria para entender hacia dónde vamos. Con esta filosofía, la investigadora especializada en estudios de género y licenciada en ciencias políticas, Beatriz Ranea, presenta la próxima semana su nuevo libro: Feminismos. Antología de textos feministas para uso de las generaciones más jóvenes, y de las que no lo son tanto.

Portada del libro 'Feminismos'

Portada del libro 'Feminismos'

En este “proyecto colectivo”, como lo propia autora lo denomina, Ranea recopila las reflexiones vertidas por diversas mujeres a lo largo de la historia sobre diversos temas debatidos por el feminismo, con dos objetivos. Por un lado, contribuir al devenir feminista de todas aquellas personas que abran sus página; y el por otro, reconocer y agradecer a todas las feministas que lucharon antes que nosotras.

En Publico reproducimos como adelanto editorial parte de la obra, que abarca las aportaciones de mujeres tan diversas cono Juana Inés de la Cruz en el siglo XVII hasta jóvenes autoras de nuestros tiempos.

Pulse AQUÍ para  leer la introducción del libro

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad