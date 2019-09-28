Aena ha cancelado un total de 28 vuelos programados este sábado entre salidas y llegadas en los aeropuertos de Baleares, a consecuencia de la quiebra del touroperador turístico Thomas Cook.
Según ha informado Aena a través de su cuenta de Twitter, han sido cancelados 18 vuelos en Mallorca, seis en Menorca y cuatro en Ibiza. También se han visto cancelados cuatro vuelos en Tenerife Sur y en Girona-Costa Brava, 14 en Fuerteventura y dos en Reus y en Almería.
Aena ha señalado que hay programados 23 vuelos fletados para repatriar a los turistas que han visto cancelados sus vuelos de vuelta a casa.
➡️#ThomasCook Vuelos cancelados hoy (salidas y llegadas) en aeropuertos de Aena:— Aena (@aena) September 28, 2019
Palma de Mallorca 18
Tenerife Sur 4
Fuerteventura 14
Menorca 6
Ibiza 4
Reus 2
Almería 2
Girona-Costa Brava 4
Hoy hay programados 23 vuelos fletados por la @UK_CAA
