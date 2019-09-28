Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

AENA Aena cancela 28 vuelos en los aeropuertos de Baleares por la quiebra de Thomas Cook

La empresa ha señalado que hay programados 23 vuelos fletados para repatriar a los turistas que han visto cancelados sus vuelos de vuelta a casa.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Sede de Aena en Madrid. AENA / MIGUEL RODRÍGUEZ

Sede de Aena en Madrid. AENA / MIGUEL RODRÍGUEZ

Aena ha cancelado un total de 28 vuelos programados este sábado entre salidas y llegadas en los aeropuertos de Baleares, a consecuencia de la quiebra del touroperador turístico Thomas Cook.

Según ha informado Aena a través de su cuenta de Twitter, han sido cancelados 18 vuelos en Mallorca, seis en Menorca y cuatro en Ibiza. También se han visto cancelados cuatro vuelos en Tenerife Sur y en Girona-Costa Brava, 14 en Fuerteventura y dos en Reus y en Almería.

Aena ha señalado que hay programados 23 vuelos fletados para repatriar a los turistas que han visto cancelados sus vuelos de vuelta a casa.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad