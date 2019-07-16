El Juzgado de lo Social número 11 de Bilbao ha emitido una sentencia en el juicio celebrado este pasado lunes sobre Tutela de Derechos Fundamentales, en la que afirma que la interpretación realizada por Aena y la Dirección del Aeropuerto de Loiu de la Resolución del Ministerio de Fomento que establecía servicios mínimos a realizar en la huelga de la plantilla del aeropuerto, es "contraria a la Ley", por lo que les "prohíbe expresamente continuar con dicho proceder".
Según ha informado ELA, aunque en la sentencia no se contemple una infracción concreta que merezca una indemnización, "queda claro que las medidas tomadas por la Dirección del Aeropuerto de Loiu no se pueden mantener y que, en caso de huelga, ello tendrá una incidencia directa en la cantidad de vuelos partirán o llegaran al aeropuerto, ya que solamente se podrán mantener los denominados como vuelos protegidos".
Aún así, los Servicios Jurídicos de ELA valorarán la conveniencia de interponer recurso ante dicha sentencia, a fin de lograr el 100% de sus pretensiones.
