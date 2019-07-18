Agentes de la Policía Nacional detuvieron el pasado martes en el aeropuerto de Málaga-Costa del Sol a un turista, de 56 años y nacionalidad irlandesa, por su presunta implicación en un delito de simulación de delito, ya que, al parecer, justo cuando iba a volver a su país llevaba puesto un reloj, valorado en 28.000 euros, cuyo robo había denunciado un día antes.
El investigado fue sorprendido en Salidas del aeródromo luciendo el reloj. Según la instrucción del caso, el denunciante habría fingido un asalto en Marbella (Málaga) al fin de recibir una indemnización de su compañía de seguros, han indicado desde la Policía Nacional en un comunicado.
Los agentes practicaron diligencias que pusieron en entredicho la veracidad de los hechos denunciados
La investigación se inició a raíz de los hechos denunciados en comisaría por un turista irlandés, quien expuso cómo un desconocido le había abordado en Puerto Banús, en Marbella, el pasado día 15 de julio y le había agarrado de la muñeca hasta arrebatarle su reloj valorado en 28.000 euros.
Los agentes practicaron diligencias que pusieron en entredicho la veracidad de los hechos denunciados. Precisamente estas pesquisas condujeron a los investigadores al arresto del denunciante la tarde del 16 de julio cuando se disponía a tomar un vuelo con destino a Irlanda.
El arrestado fue sorprendido en el mostrador de facturación de su compañía aérea portando en la muñeca izquierda un reloj de características similares al denunciado. Tras ser identificado y comprobarse que portaba este reloj en cuestión, resultó detenido por los hechos.
