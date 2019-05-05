Los compañeros de la mujer que murió tras ser atacada por un turista en el Aeropuerto de Palma han denunciado el riesgo con el que lidian cuando tratan de evitar que pasajeros violentos accedan a la zona de equipajes sin respetar las medidas de seguridad. La víctima, Hermina B., llevaba más de una década trabajando como auxiliar de seguridad en Son Sant Joan, cuando el pasado jueves fue agredida por un turista. Esto hizo que tuviera que ser intervenida quirúrgicamente. Falleció después de la operación, según recoge El Mundo.
Tras el suceso, algunos de los trabajadores del aeropuerto se han pronunciado para denunciar la situación que viven los auxiliares de seguridad en la zona de llegadas. "Los pasajeros salen a la calle para ganar tiempo en la recogida del coche de alquiler, para pedir información o para fumar. Luego no entienden que la zona del equipaje es un área de control y no pueden acceder de nuevo. Entonces llegan los gritos y la agresividad en muchos casos", explica una de las compañeras. Es lo que le sucedió a Herminia, que se topó con un turista alemán de 43 años que salió a fumar mientras sus acompañantes aguardaban las maletas. "Ha muerto por hacer su trabajo", relata otra trabajadora de Visabren, subcontrata de Trablisa.
El caso ha llevado a la Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) de Baleares ha pronunciarse. Han emitido un comunicado en el que consideran que este suceso se podría haber evitado con el refuerzo de los puestos de seguridad. "El Comité de Empresa había avisado en reiteradas ocasiones de que esto podía ocurrir si la empresa y, sobre todo AENA, no le ponía remedio. Se podría haber evitado reforzando esos puestos de trabajo, tal y como el comité de empresa ha solicitado en reiteradas ocasiones".
